Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate tells Japanese media he still has career ambitions "to clear" and has "always had an ultimate goal in mind". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hatate and Celtic have opened talks over a new contract. (Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits Hatate had a challenging summer amid transfer links. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Tuesday's Champions League opener with Feyenoord will weigh on Rodgers' mind as the Celtic manager selects his team to face Dundee on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link

Feyenoord face a striker shortage going into Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Celtic in Rotterdam. (Record) external-link

Manager Michael Beale insists he cares too much about Rangers to walk away. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists the squad are fully behind under pressure Beale. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Defender Filip Helander feared his career might be over after deciding against an operation during the injury interrupted end to his spell at Rangers. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' Santos debut as a substitute ended in a 3-0 defeat by Cruzeiro, with his manager Diego Aguirre under pressure after a difficult spell. (Sun) external-link

Scotland's midweek defeat by England reminded Graeme Souness of Rangers' heavy loss to Liverpool last season (Record) external-link

Plymouth forward Ryan Hardie is targeting a Scotland call-up. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Uefa is considering changes to the Women's Champions League, including an expansion of the tournament. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Striker Chris Kane intends to repay the faith shown in him by St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery gets a ringing endorsement from Tottenham and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is aware of Montgomery from their shared A-League background. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou backs Montgomery to replicate the success the Hibs boss enjoyed in Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in full training at Hibernian following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley warns Europa Conference League entrants Aberdeen the next few months will be "relentless" as they juggle domestic and European fixtures. (Record) external-link

On-loan defender Odel Offiah is expected back at Hearts on Monday after returning to parent club Brighton to address a medical issue. (Scotsman) external-link

Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen have not given a thought to their Conference League opener with Eintracht Frankfurt, with their full focus on Saturday's match away to Hearts. (Record) external-link

The Dons were not suffering from a European hangover before the international break, says Clarkson. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell full-back Brodie Spencer is eager to come up against St Mirren forward Conor McMenamin, whom he used to idolise at Cliftonville. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee forward Zach Robinson promises there's more to come from him this season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link