Rangers forward Danilo issued a defiant thumbs up message from his hospital bed after emergency surgery on the head injury that cut short his scoring appearance in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers' opening Europa League opponents on Thursday, Real Betis, encountered injury problems in their 5-0 defeat by Barcelona with forward Luiz Henrique limping off in the first half and goalkeeper Rui Silva withdrawn at half-time. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean queries the decision not to give his side a penalty following a coming together of Chris Kane and Rangers' Tom Lawrence at a corner while his side trailed 1-0. (Scotsman) external-link

Igor Paixao believes he and his Feyenoord team must beat Celtic in Rotterdam on Tuesday to progress from their Champions League group. (Record) external-link

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes his team need to be "educated in your pressure" in the Champions League. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will return to full training following his double leg break less than nine months ago. (Sun) external-link

"The quality out there speaks for itself," says Scotland defender Jack Hendry of the players he is playing alongside in Saudi Arabia since moving to Al-Ettifaq. (Scotsman) external-link