Southampton v Ipswich Town

SouthamptonSouthampton19:45IpswichIpswich Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Preston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|16
|2
|Leicester
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|5
|6
|15
|3
|Ipswich
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|7
|5
|15
|4
|Norwich
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|8
|7
|13
|5
|Hull
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|11
|6
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|11
|7
|Sunderland
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|10
|8
|Blackburn
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|9
|Southampton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|16
|-5
|10
|10
|Leeds
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|7
|3
|9
|11
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|9
|12
|Watford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|8
|13
|West Brom
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|8
|14
|Plymouth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|7
|2
|7
|15
|Coventry
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|7
|2
|7
|16
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|10
|0
|7
|17
|Huddersfield
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|18
|Millwall
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|7
|19
|Stoke
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|20
|QPR
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|21
|Rotherham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|4
|22
|Swansea
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|2
|23
|Sheff Wed
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|10
|-6
|1
|24
|Middlesbrough
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
