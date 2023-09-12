Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vilde Boe Risa signed for Manchester United in 2021 and featured for Norway at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Norway international midfielder Vilde Boe Risa has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old moves to Spain following two years in England, having signed for United in July 2021.

During her two years with the club, Boe Risa made 29 appearances in the Women's Super League and 15 across cup competitions, scoring eight goals.

She also represented her nation at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Boe Risa was part of the United squad which reached their inaugural Women's FA Cup final and qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time in 2022-23.

Marc Skinner's side have signed Barcelona forward Geyse and World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa this summer, after England striker Alessia Russo moved to fellow WSL side Arsenal.

Adriana Leon and Maria Thorisdottir are among others to have departed the club, with England's Mary Earps - who won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand - strongly linked with a move to the Gunners. external-link

The 2023 WSL summer transfer window closes on Thursday 14 September.