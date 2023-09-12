Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Hwang joined Norwich in a loan deal on deadline day

Norwich City loanee Hwang Ui-jo could be the perfect cover for the injured Josh Sargent, according to an South Korean football journalist.

South Korea forward Hwang, 31, appeared as a substitute in Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia at St James' Park.

And Hwang could now make his Canaries debut at Carrow Road on Saturday against Stoke City in the Championship.

"He has similar characteristics and attributes, he's a hard worker," Sungmo Lee told BBC Radio Norfolk.

USA forward Sargent will be out for months, having suffered an ankle injury while scoring in the win at Huddersfield last month.

Hwang was brought in as cover on transfer deadline day, signing a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

He will compete with Adam Idah and Ashley Barnes for a place in the City front line as the Canaries look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham before the international break.

Hwang has scored 17 goals in 58 games for South Korea, who beat Saudi Arabi 1-0 at Newcastle

Hwang has yet to play a competitive game for Nottingham Forest following his arrival from French side Bordeaux, where he scored in 29 goals in 92 league appearances, in August last year.

He was soon sent for game time with Olympiakos in Greece and followed that with a loan spell at FC Seoul in his homeland.

"It was all about competition I think," Sungmo told this week's Scrimmage podcast.

"Hwang tried to challenge in the Premier League after his successful time in France but for the manager's philosophy or for pure competitiveness, Hwang was a bit short when it came to playing for Nottingham Forest.

"When he is in form he is really one of the best strikers in the world. He can score from anywhere on the pitch, left side, right side, anywhere. He's not too big or too tall but he's great in the air considering his height."

He added: "The Norwich manager needs to play him regularly to regain his form because after he left Bordeaux he has had ups and downs and difficulty adapting in the new leagues.

"If you can use him well you can have a very happy surprise this season."