Riko Ueki scored twice for Japan at the Women's World Cup

West Ham United have signed 24-year-old Japan attacker Riko Ueki.

Ueki joins from Tokyo Verdy Beleza, fresh from playing in all five of Japan's matches at the World Cup.

The striker scored twice, against Zambia and eventual champions Spain, and becomes the third Japanese player in the Hammers squad, joining Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi.

Ueki is still waiting for a work permit but West Ham's first Women's Super League match is not until October 1.

"Riko has a variety of goalscoring skills, is very energetic and enthusiastic, and will help us to be more effective with our defensive set up from the front," West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner said.

West Ham have signed Irish defender Jessie Stapleton, England under-21 forward Emma Harries, Irish goalkeeper Megan Walsh and American shot-stopper Katelin Talbert (who has left on loan) already during the current transfer window.