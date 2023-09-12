Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie Stengel joined Liverpool in January 2022 and impressed in the WSL last season

Liverpool striker Katie Stengel is set to leave the club this month to join National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC on a permanent deal.

Stengel, 31, was Liverpool's top scorer last season with 10 goals in 27 matches but joined Gotham on loan this summer.

The American striker was set to return to Liverpool on 3 September but it is understood the Reds will receive a fee as she finalises a permanent transfer.

Liverpool signed Sophie Roman Haug as her replacement last week.

Norway international Roman Haug, 24, joined from AS Roma for an undisclosed fee after winning Serie A.

She scored a hat-trick for Norway against the Philippines at the 2023 Women's World Cup as they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Liverpool, who have made six signings this summer, are not expected to do any more business before the Women's Super League transfer window closes on Thursday, 14 September.