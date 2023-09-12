Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jess Fishlock has won 134 caps for Wales since her debut in 2006

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has signed a new contract with OL Reign which will see her return for a 12th year with the NWSL club.

Fishlock, Wales' most capped player, joined Reign in February 2013 and has made 176 appearances.

The 36-year-old has scored three goals in 13 appearances this season.

"This city and our fans have shown so much love over the years throughout my career, so it's only right to keep the party going," she said.

"We still have work to do this season, but I'm happy to share that I'm coming back for another year."

Reign exercised an option to extend Fishlock's contract for a further year.

The Cardiff-born star has been with Reign since 2013 - when they were known as Seattle Reign - although she has played on loan for a number of clubs including Lyon, where she won the Women's Champions League in 2019.

She was the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) most valuable player for 2021 and has won three NWSL Shields with Reign.

"From day one, Jess has been the epitome of a true professional, leader and competitor for our club," said head coach Laura Harvey.

"Her voice in the locker room, presence on the field and overall energy will continue to push us to perform at the highest level through 2024."