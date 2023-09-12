Close menu

Scotland 1-3 England: 'Complete package' Jude Bellingham puts concluding flourish on world-class performance

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Hampden Park

From the section England

Jude Bellingham and his England team-mates celebrate against Scotland
Jude Bellingham scored and provided an assist for England at Hampden Park

The applause was grudging and the words of praise spoken in hushed tones, but it was a measure of how England's Jude Bellingham ruled Hampden Park that even some Scotland fans were finally prepared to set 150 years of rivalry aside to acknowledge his brilliance.

Bellingham's vision and touch put the concluding flourish on a performance of world-class quality by creating Harry Kane's late goal, setting the seal on a comfortable 3-1 win in this celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between Scotland and England.

It was then that a brave few Scotland fans - only a few mind you - put their hands together in appreciation for a masterclass from 20-year-old Bellingham.

There was no shame in Scotland being run ragged by Bellingham, who played a part in England's first goal scored by Phil Foden then scored the second himself after an awful error by Scotland captain Andrew Robertson, as he has been ripping up La Liga since his summer move to Real Madrid.

It was Bellingham who felt the full force and fury of Hampden Park when he came towards the touchline for a drink seconds before kick-off and was given some colourful analysis of his ability by fired up Scotland fans.

Bellingham was the target for some initial Scotland efforts to test his temperament and knock him out of his stride, but he has the edge to go with his natural gifts, rode out that early storm and simply played on a different level to everyone else on the pitch.

The 20-year-old has elegance and power, and can create and score goals. Bellingham is, quite simply, the complete package. England manager Gareth Southgate has a truly special talent on his hands, a player who will be the envy of any other country in world football.

Bellingham, as he admitted himself, was below his usual standards during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Wroclaw, but everything about his body language and intent when in possession screamed of someone laser-focused on ensuring that would not happen again.

England's overall display was much more cohesive and threatening than the dull offering in Poland, with Manchester City's Foden making the most of his opportunity and Kane applying the final blow to Scotland.

The build-up to the game carried all the hallmarks of this great old rivalry with noise, colour, pyrotechnics and a rousing rendition of Flower Of Scotland to stir the blood of Scottish fans - not that it needed much stirring once they caught sight of England's white shirts.

Bellingham was the name on everyone's lips, even reluctantly among the small band of Scotland fans who chose to publicly appreciate England's superstar - belatedly and once the game was lost, admittedly.

Southgate knew this was an awkward assignment, not simply because Scotland have improved under the excellent guidance of Steve Clarke to the extent that they look as certain to qualify for Euro 2024 as their adversaries from across the border, but also because this game always carries meaning and fierce competitiveness.

Scotland have closed the gap but this demonstrated that it remains a considerable one, as proved by the manner of England's win and how they clearly contained all the high-class performers in this game.

One other England player, apart from Bellingham, was acknowledged by Scotland's supporters but this was in loud and ironic fashion and again flagged up a long-term dilemma for Southgate.

When Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi went off at half-time, Southgate chose not to use AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori or throw in Chelsea's Levi Colwill.

Harry Maguire (right) scores an own goal while playing for England against Scotland
Maguire (right) has made 59 appearances for England since his debut in 2017

Instead, Manchester United's outcast former captain Harry Maguire was plunged into the fray, to the same deafening ironic roars from Scotland fans that greeted him from the home support when he was brought on at Arsenal recently.

Maguire's every touch was mocked in similar fashion inside Hampden Park. It was, presumably, not Southgate's intention to lift the mood of Scotland's subdued followers as they trailed 2-0, but that was exactly the impact of the 30-year-old's introduction.

England's fans responded by loudly rallying to Maguire's cause but there was a grim predictability about what happened in the 67th minute, the defender lazily sticking out a leg to divert Robertson's cross past helpless keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Hampden Park rocked to the sound of renewed hope that lasted until Kane scored nine minutes from time - leaving Maguire to pump his fists in front of England's fans in thanks for their backing.

It would take a heart of stone, or an opposition supporter, not to feel some measure of sympathy for a player whose career has come to a standstill at club level and does not seem able to catch a break when he does make a rare appearance.

Maguire currently faces many tests, most significantly having to deal with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag who clearly does not rate him, and a reduced standing among opposition fans that makes for uncomfortable listening - for the neutrals at least - when he plays.

The problem for Southgate, and it will not go away, is that he is maintaining loyalty to a player who is not playing for his club, not getting the tests and games that will keep him sharp for what England expect will be a Euro 2024 campaign in Germany next summer.

This is the crux of this whole contentious matter.

Maguire, who rejected the chance to get his club career going by failing to agree a move to West Ham United, has made his bed at club level with that decision and time will tell if it shapes his career at international level.

For now, though, Southgate is not for turning.

Indeed, Southgate came out fighting against Maguire's treatment in his post-match media briefing, turning on those who have criticised him.

He said: "From a Scotland fan's point of view I get it. I have absolutely no complaint with what they did. It's a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time.

"It's a joke. I've never known a player treated the way he is. Not by the Scottish fans but by our own commentators, pundits or whatever it is. They've created something that's beyond anything I've ever seen."

Southgate's loyalty to Maguire is admirable in some respects, as is his stout defence of a player who has served him so well, but it may be unsustainable.

England's win delivered another factor into Southgate's future selection equation in the composed performance of Brighton's Lewis Dunk, who was comfortable on the ball, powerful in the air and made several key interceptions on the very few occasions Scotland threatened.

This was a chance for the 31-year-old to state his England case and he did it very eloquently to increase competition in Southgate's defensive areas.

If Maguire is a man who now faces a constant fight to prolong his England career, Hampden Park bore witness to a player with a golden future in front of him in Jude Bellingham.

Comments

Join the conversation

182 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe Ordinary, today at 00:02

    Harry Maguire is a clumsy liability. That’s not any media creation or scapegoating. He’s not very good and many many football fans who watch the game every week know it.
    No drama. He’s just not very good

    • Reply posted by Roy Rob, today at 00:06

      Roy Rob replied:
      Maguire was not the be all end all of the game tonight, didn't you notice anything else?

  • Comment posted by SoBad, today at 00:10

    Maguire is a draining negative force field for England. He makes fans nervous. He's a focus for things going wrong even when he doesn't do anything wrong.

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 00:16

      slotsyboy replied:
      His presence actually gives the opposition a lift

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 23:53 12 Sep

    Jude Bellingham the next great England midfielder/player. Has the potential to be the greatest ever England midfielder, if not player.

  • Comment posted by TrueScot, at 23:52 12 Sep

    You know, sometimes you just have to admit that the opposition deserved to win. England are a class act with a strong squad and an exceptionally talented forward line. They'll beat most teams. Scotland, meanwhile, continue to improve under Steve Clarke and should feel no shame from this defeat. Playing quality teams like England can only help the Scottish players.

    • Reply posted by SoBad, at 23:57 12 Sep

      SoBad replied:
      Bet you weren't saying that before kick off.

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 23:54 12 Sep

    He’s a gifted football player with a great football brain.
    Long may it continue.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:15

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Problem is, he may have a great football brain, but what about others like Maguire who he has to play along side, these players are neither gifted nor have a great brain.

  • Comment posted by BigBarryD, at 23:52 12 Sep

    Southgate has created the Maguire problem by constantly selecting an out of form player. Southgate & England management have a duty of care for all their players & they are badly letting Maguire down by selecting him at present. Fans & commentators will have opinions & some will cross the line with comments but most objective observers right now would agree that Maguire shouldn’t playing.

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, at 23:53 12 Sep

      blue cheese replied:
      He needs ‘minutes’

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, at 23:47 12 Sep

    Bellingham and Foden are absolutely world class.

    How Dunk does not have over 50 caps I will never know, why Maguire keeps getting picked is an even bigger mystery...

    I'm a Scot and we had a an off day but fair play you guys were much better on the night .... hopefully see you guys in the Euro's next year!

    • Reply posted by Platypus Platitudes, at 23:50 12 Sep

      Platypus Platitudes replied:
      Agree with above. Dunk did remind me of Tony Adams.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 00:16

    Dunk should be a regular starter in place of maguire

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:00

    Bellingham is a player around which the entire England team needs to be built. England had a supersonic engine, not let's not waste it by building a poor vehicle.
    He is a generational talent, hope Southgate realizes this and the other England managers that follow after him also do.

    • Reply posted by notAndyTownsend, today at 00:33

      notAndyTownsend replied:
      If Southgate was any good he'd build the team around Engs best players: Kane, Foden and Bellingham. Instead he's obsessed with pressing stats and squeezing defensive players in the first X1. Eng shouldn't be giving teams like Ukraine a sniff if the play to their strengths. So many better players than Henderson, Gallagher and now Maguire (has played well in past but calamity now).

  • Comment posted by James, today at 00:16

    The last Euros were 3 years too early for the Bellingham, Saka and Foden axis that is surely the plan A now

    The only thing preventing Eng success is the needlessly negative 2 defensive midfielders approach which offers no attacking edge against top sides

    However ditching Harry "own goal waiting to happen" Maguire is overdue and inevitable

    • Reply posted by rufus185, today at 00:18

      rufus185 replied:
      Maguire was best player on the pitch, just bad luck with the freak own goal

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 00:17

    Media started again to inflate a good talent like a balloon. Please let him grow without bubbling him , we all know what happened to Rooney, Sterling, etc, when media inflate them ,even they compared Sterling with Messi.
    As for Maguire, he is weakest link and Gareth keeps him in the team in expense of young English talent. With this approach, this team will not go anywhere!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 00:11

    Very different performance from England than against Ukraine. Rice and Phillips seems to work for them and allows Bellingham the chance to do his thing.

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 00:16

      slotsyboy replied:
      Phillips did nothing but trot around in small circles and pass the buck to someone else, usually a defender

  • Comment posted by BmthRed, at 23:50 12 Sep

    Bottlegate says he will only pick inform players but Maguire still gets on for another pass it sideways or back performance.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, at 23:52 12 Sep

      Stulad replied:
      To be fair when has he ever said that?

  • Comment posted by Roy, at 23:52 12 Sep

    Foden and Bellingham are Englands best.

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, at 23:55 12 Sep

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      Harry Kane may have scored 55 goals but remember that 39 of them were penalties.

      Take these off and he's only scored 16 goals for England which is less than the likes of Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Paul Parker, Jimmy White, Colin Cowdrey and Nail Quinn.

      Hardly world beating!!

  • Comment posted by Bob the Goldfish, at 23:58 12 Sep

    This is really a top English side, and we were well beaten. Bellingham is a joy to watch. He has the potential to be talked as a true great, up with Iniesta.

    • Reply posted by keeblerthecookie, today at 00:38

      keeblerthecookie replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 00:04

    This is the best squad of England players in my lifetime. Bellingham is already world class, we have one of the best strikers around and our bench is as good if not better than any other. Good to see Scotland doing so well in qualifying but tonight showed the gulf in class. If Southgate can get anything like the best out of his players trophies should follow.

    • Reply posted by qpr, today at 00:11

      qpr replied:
      You must be VERY young

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 00:14

    Only had to deal with a midfield of a Villa headless chicken, a Chelsea reject and mctominay who can't get a game in a poor United side. No disrespect to Bellingham, but you'd expect him to run rings round those clowns. 🙂

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:36

    The sniping at Harry Maguire tonight is over the top.
    Yes we all know that he shouldn’t be really playing at the moment but Southgate selects him.
    If you were offered to play for your country, you’re not going to turn it down.
    He has given everything for England and been one of the better players in the last 6 years or so for England.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 00:39

      ru4eel replied:
      WTF

  • Comment posted by James, today at 00:03

    All this talk about England, but that up and coming Scottish striker, Maguire, deserves some praise!

    Jokes aside... Bellingham and Foden looked class, great partnership building there I hope.

  • Comment posted by Erse, today at 00:17

    Either Bellingham resurrected Christ or the first for paragraphs of this piece are pish. Sounds like he had a good game but honestly, sounds like he's the second coming.

