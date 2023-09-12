Close menu
International Friendlies
GermanyGermany2FranceFrance1

Germany 2-1 France: Rudi Voller in interim charge of Germany in first match since Hansi Flick sacking

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane won the Premier League twice with Manchester City before joining Bayern Munich in July 2020

Germany gained a home friendly victory over France in their first match since the sacking of German boss Hansi Flick.

Ex-striker Rudi Voller was in interim charge, with Flick dismissed following the 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday.

Bayern Munich forwards Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane scored the goals for the hosts in a match played at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Antoine Griezmann netted a late penalty for France after Sane fouled Eduardo Camavinga, but it was not enough.

It was France's first defeat since they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final in December.

Meanwhile, Germany, who went out in the group stage in Qatar, won for only the second time in seven matches in 2023.

They are the Euro 2024 hosts, therefore do not need to qualify, and are only playing international friendlies this year.

Germany play the United States away on 14 October, before another friendly in the US, against Mexico, on 18 October.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Tah
  • 15Süle
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 55mins
  • 16HenrichsSubstituted forGosensat 78'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forGroßat 25'minutesBooked at 41mins
  • 19Sané
  • 9WirtzSubstituted forHofmannat 78'minutes
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forBrandtat 64'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thiaw
  • 5Schlotterbeck
  • 6Kimmich
  • 7Havertz
  • 8Nmecha
  • 11Schade
  • 12Trapp
  • 17Brandt
  • 18Hofmann
  • 20Gosens
  • 22Baumann
  • 24Groß

France

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Maignan
  • 2PavardSubstituted forKoundéat 65'minutes
  • 13Todibo
  • 17Saliba
  • 22Hernández
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 6Camavinga
  • 14RabiotSubstituted forFofanaat 78'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forThuramat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Disasi
  • 4Upamecano
  • 5Koundé
  • 10Mbappé
  • 11Dembélé
  • 15Thuram
  • 18Fofana
  • 19Kamara
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 2, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 2, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Germany 2, France 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Leroy Sané (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty France. Eduardo Camavinga draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 2, France 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).

  8. Post update

    William Saliba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Tah (Germany).

  10. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by William Saliba (France).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Youssouf Fofana replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jonas Hofmann replaces Florian Wirtz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Robin Gosens replaces Benjamin Henrichs.

  20. Post update

    Florian Wirtz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th September 2023

  • ScotlandScotland1EnglandEngland3
  • GermanyGermany2FranceFrance1
  • ChinaChina0SyriaSyria1
  • JapanJapan4TurkeyTurkey2
  • KenyaKenya0South SudanSouth Sudan1
  • Costa RicaCosta Rica1UAEUnited Arab Emirates4
  • South AfricaSouth Africa1DR CongoDR Congo0
  • QatarQatar1Football Union of RussiaFootball Union of Russia1
  • IranIran4AngolaAngola0
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan2JordanJordan1
  • GhanaGhana3LiberiaLiberia1
  • Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia0South KoreaSouth Korea1

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport