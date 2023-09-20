Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 2Brittain
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 20Leonard
  • 24Moran

Substitutes

  • 4Hill
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 16S Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Telalovic
  • 36Edmondson

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 5Ballard
  • 2Huggins
  • 24Neil
  • 21Pritchard
  • 17Ba
  • 7Bellingham
  • 20Clarke
  • 11Burstow

Substitutes

  • 9Silva Semedo
  • 10Roberts
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Aouchiche
  • 23Seelt
  • 25Triantis
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Rigg
  • 40Watson
Referee:
John Busby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

