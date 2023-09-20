Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hoedt
  • 42Morris
  • 10Louza
  • 3Sierralta
  • 11Koné
  • 7Ince
  • 9Rajovic
  • 37Martins

Substitutes

  • 6Lewis
  • 8Livermore
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Chakvetadze
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 26Hamer
  • 45Andrews

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Palmer
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4Kipré
  • 15Pieters
  • 2Furlong
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 8Molumby
  • 10Phillips
  • 7J Wallace
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 19Swift

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 5Bartley
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Sarmiento
  • 26Ávila Gordón
  • 27Mowatt
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport