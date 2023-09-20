Watford v West Bromwich Albion

WatfordWatford19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bachmann
- 2Ngakia
- 5Porteous
- 4Hoedt
- 42Morris
- 10Louza
- 3Sierralta
- 11Koné
- 7Ince
- 9Rajovic
- 37Martins
Substitutes
- 6Lewis
- 8Livermore
- 15Pollock
- 16Chakvetadze
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 26Hamer
- 45Andrews
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Palmer
- 6Ajayi
- 4Kipré
- 15Pieters
- 2Furlong
- 35Yokuslu
- 8Molumby
- 10Phillips
- 7J Wallace
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 19Swift
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 5Bartley
- 11Diangana
- 14Chalobah
- 17Sarmiento
- 26Ávila Gordón
- 27Mowatt
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.