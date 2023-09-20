Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City20:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 3Stacey
  • 24Duffy
  • 6Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 23McLean
  • 8Gibbs
  • 10Barnes
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 27Rowe

Substitutes

  • 11Idah
  • 12Long
  • 15McCallum
  • 20Placheta
  • 21Batth
  • 25Hernández
  • 29Forshaw
  • 31Hwang Ui-jo
  • 42Springett

Leicester

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 30Hermansen
  • 3Faes
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 5Doyle
  • 29Akgün
  • 7Casadei
  • 17Choudhury
  • 8Winks
  • 35McAteer
  • 10Mavididi
  • 14Iheanacho

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 4Coady
  • 9Vardy
  • 18Fatawu
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 25Ndidi
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport