Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45StokeStoke City
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 3Ruffels
  • 23Wiles
  • 18Kasumu
  • 8Rudoni
  • 14Thomas
  • 22Harratt
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 7Burgzorg
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 15Headley
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 30Jackson
  • 32Lees

Stoke

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Travers
  • 23McNally
  • 5Rose
  • 16Wilmot
  • 2Gooch
  • 4Pearson
  • 12Johnson
  • 28Laurent
  • 6Burger
  • 20Haksabanovic
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Wesley
  • 21Jojic
  • 22Bae
  • 24Tchamadeu
  • 27Léris
  • 35Lowe
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport