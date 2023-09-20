Millwall v Rotherham United

MillwallMillwall19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 3M Wallace
- 18Leonard
- 5Cooper
- 17Norton-Cuffy
- 24De Norre
- 14Campbell
- 11Longman
- 10Flemming
- 7Nisbet
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 2McNamara
- 8Mitchell
- 15Bryan
- 19Watmore
- 22Emakhu
- 23Saville
- 25Esse
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
Rotherham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johansson
- 2Lembikisa
- 24Humphreys
- 6Blackett
- 28Revan
- 18Rathbone
- 8Clucas
- 27Tiéhi
- 29Nombe
- 10Hugill
- 14Onyedinma
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 11Green
- 12Kelly
- 22Odoffin
- 26Phillips
- 30Appiah
- 35McGuckin
- 36Douglas
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.