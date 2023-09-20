Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Rotherham United

Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 3M Wallace
  • 18Leonard
  • 5Cooper
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 24De Norre
  • 14Campbell
  • 11Longman
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Nisbet
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 8Mitchell
  • 15Bryan
  • 19Watmore
  • 22Emakhu
  • 23Saville
  • 25Esse
  • 27Trueman
  • 45Harding

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Lembikisa
  • 24Humphreys
  • 6Blackett
  • 28Revan
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Clucas
  • 27Tiéhi
  • 29Nombe
  • 10Hugill
  • 14Onyedinma

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 11Green
  • 12Kelly
  • 22Odoffin
  • 26Phillips
  • 30Appiah
  • 35McGuckin
  • 36Douglas
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

