Championship
HullHull City19:45LeedsLeeds United
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Allsop
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 33Christie
  • 27Slater
  • 24Seri
  • 20Delap
  • 30Twine
  • 23Philogene
  • 44Connolly

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 3Vinagre
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 7Tufan
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 10Traoré
  • 15Morton
  • 22Lokilo
  • 26Smith

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 17Shackleton
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 20James
  • 7Piroe
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 8Kamara
  • 10Summerville
  • 12Anthony
  • 25Byram
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 44Gruev
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

