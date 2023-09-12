Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored five goals in nine appearances for Jersey Bulls this season

Lorne Bickley scored a stoppage-time winner as Jersey Bulls extended their winning run to four games with a 1-0 victory over AFC Croydon Athletic.

Both sides had opportunities to take the lead in an exciting first period.

Bickley hit the crossbar early in the second half while Jack Boyle also went close in south London.

But top scorer Bickley was on hand to tap in Jonny Le Quesne's low cross at the far post to secure the points in the second minute of added time.

The victory - which also saw the Bulls keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet - moves the island side up to second place in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

They are level on points with leaders Farnham Town and third-placed Guildford City, although both teams have games in hand on the islanders.