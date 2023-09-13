Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Chris Hussey played in 489 games and won the last of his five promotions with Port Vale in 2021-22

Walsall defender Chris Hussey has announced his retirement after just six games for the club.

The 34-year-old joined the Saddlers in the summer following his release by League Two rivals Stockport County.

Hussey says he is quitting his 16-year playing career to pursue an "exciting opportunity outside of the sport".

He played in nearly 500 games for 10 different clubs and won promotion five times with AFC Wimbledon, Bury, Port Vale, Sheffield United and Cheltenham.

"My time with Walsall has been short but I have learnt an awful lot in that short space of time," Hussey said in a statement external-link released by Walsall.

"I am immensely grateful for the support of the fans, team-mates, and coaching staff throughout my time here, especially the gaffer for bringing me to the football club."

He went on to say that his career change will give him a "unique chance for personal and professional growth" and allow him "to explore different facets of my abilities and interests".

Saddlers boss Mat Sadler said Hussey had had a "fantastic" career, adding: "He has taken the decision he feels is best for him and his family at this time and we honoured and supported that as a football club.

"We will continue with the squad that we've put together and keep moving forward."