Jorelyn Carabali played every match as Colombia reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup

Brighton have signed Colombia defender Jorelyn Carabali from Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

The 26-year-old played in all five of Colombia's matches at this summer's Women's World Cup, where Las Cafeteras reached the quarter-finals.

Carabali was also an ever-present in the Colombia side that reached the Copa America Femenina final in 2022.

"We're delighted to have Jorelyn with us," said Brighton manager Melissa Phillips, who was appointed in April.

"This is her first taste of football in Europe, but we saw from her performances in the World Cup this summer that she has so much to offer in terms of her ability and mentality."

Brighton finished second from bottom in the Women's Super League (WSL) last season and have been busy this transfer window.

The club's other defensive signings include China's Li Mengwen and Norway's Maria Thorisdottir, who joined from Manchester United, while midfielders Tatiana Pinto and Vicky Losada have also been brought in.