From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been given a suspended five-month ban by the Football Association after admitting 375 breaches of betting rules.

The 28-year-old's ban is suspended until the end of 2024-25.

He has also been fined £20,956.

Toffolo breached FA rules which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

He was a Norwich City player at the time, and played on loan for Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

The FA says the written reasons for the decisions "will be published in due course".

