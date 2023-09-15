A packed Saturday of Scottish Premiership football is just the thing to lift the spirits after a midweek reality check for the national team against England.

The international break will have done little to soothe the worries of Rangers fans after their derby defeat by leaders Celtic, while we have one - or technically two - new managers taking to the dugout this weekend.

Here's some suggestions of what to look out for on and off the pitch.

Game of the weekend - Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Hearts and Aberdeen are like mirror images of one another as they prepare to meet at Tynecastle.

And not just because they are sides traditionally among the strongest outside of the Old Firm who are so far failing to live up to their billing.

Both have suffered painful defeats in European competition - Aberdeen dropping down from the Europa League to Conference League, while Hearts missed out on the group stage of the latter completely.

Both have made a poor start to the domestic campaign, leading to discontent among some fans about managers recently appointed permanently following spells as caretakers.

In Steven Naismith's case, that came despite his Hearts side failing to score in each of their last three league games and, including two against PAOK, having now lost four on the bounce. The European knocks came with Naismith officially operating as technical director as the former Scotland forward did not have the coaching qualifications required for Uefa competitions.

Aberdeen's fine end to the last campaign, when they usurped Hearts to finish third, secured Barry Robson in post, but the honeymoon period is well and truly over after a seven-game start to the current campaign during which their only win came narrowly against League 1 hosts Stirling Albion.

Miss out on three points at Tynecastle and Robson will be the first Aberdeen manager to fail to win his first five games of a league season since Ebbe Skovdahl's nine in 1999.

Robson and his players point to the number of summer recruits still looking to gel, but that can only be an excuse for so long.

Hearts have had more open play sequences of 10+ passes - and had more of these lead to a shot or touch in the opposition's box - in this season's Premiership than any other team than Celtic. Aberdeen will be hoping that Saturday is not the day those turn into long-awaited goals.

Player to watch - Nat Phillips

On-loan Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips is hoping to be the cat's whiskers with Celtic

Nat Phillips joined Celtic on loan from Liverpool hoping - and probably expecting - game time he has been denied at a star-studded Anfield.

The 26-year-old received the call a couple of days before the closure of the summer transfer window with Celtic short of fit central defenders.

However, Liam Scales came in from the wilderness to impress in the Old Firm derby victory and is almost certain to start again at home to Dundee.

With Gustaf Lagerbielke, the summer signing from Elfsborg, having a shaky performance against Rangers, Phillips could be given his chance to impress prior to Tuesday's Champions League trip to face Feyenoord.

With the impressive Cameron Carter-Vickers close to a return from injury, the battle for those two places at the heart of Celtic's defence is hotting up again.

Managers in the spotlight - Montgomery and Beale

The Saturday spotlight falls on Michael Beale and Nick Montgomery for contrasting reasons.

Montgomery arrived at Easter Road hoping to emulate the recent success of an A-League managerial import to the Premiership.

However, unlike Ange Postecoglou, the 41-year-old former Sheffield United midfielder does not have the additional experience of being national boss and of the Japanese top flight to draw upon.

Despite being capped for Scotland at under-21 level, a trip to Kilmarnock will also be Leeds-born Montgomery's first taste of the country's domestic scene as he steps into the shoes of the sacked Lee Johnson, but at least Hibernian have already ended a three-game losing run with a 2-0 win under caretaker David Gray.

If he is to steer Hibs to their first back-to-back league wins since March, Montgomery will have to end Derek McInnes' proud record of having never lost at home to the Edinburgh side in the league as a manager after 11 such matches.

It is an even more crucial weekend for Beale considering Rangers' trip to Perth comes on the back of a 5-1 drubbing by PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying and that home defeat to city rivals Celtic.

Like Aberdeen, St Johnstone are still without a Premiership win, but a 2-1 win over Rangers at McDiarmid Park last November shows that Steven MacLean's side have the ability to spring a surprise.

That was Rangers' only defeat there in 17 visits and, even though Beale insisted on Friday he does not feel his job is under threat, a repeat of that scoreline would add to the mounting pressure on the Englishman.

Allowing Celtic to extend the four-point gap between the Glasgow giants would not be a good look for Rangers ahead of a big opening Europa League group game at home to Real Betis. Beale and his expensive summer recruits really need to start delivering.