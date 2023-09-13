Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Keira Walsh started England's World Cup final defeat by Spain in August

England's Keira Walsh will miss this month's Women's Nations League matches against Scotland and the Netherlands because of a calf injury.

Spurs striker Bethany England also misses out with injury and is replaced by Manchester City's Jess Park.

Walsh and England are the only players missing from the Lionesses squad who reached the Women's World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman's 24-player squad includes recalls for Lucy Staniforth and Maya Le Tissier.

Aston Villa midfielder Staniforth and Manchester United defender Le Tissier both travelled to Australia on standby before the World Cup.

England, 29, had hip surgery on 6 September and will miss the start of the Women's Super League season.

Barcelona midfielder Walsh, 26, picked up a knee injury during the World Cup but Wiegman said it has "nothing to do" with that complaint, instead a new calf injury means she will miss out this time.

"[Walsh] has a small calf injury and it's just too short to come into camp. It's not a major thing but she's not ready to play," said Wiegman.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Arsenal's Beth Mead missed the World Cup with long-term injuries but Wiegman said this camp came too soon for them to return to the squad.

"Beth [Mead] needs to take the next step to get games and get consistency. Fran [Kirby] is really close," added Wiegman.

"[Kirby] has played some pre-season friendlies already and did well. Again it is a little too early. I am very much looking forward to seeing them play.

"They really supported the team over the summer. They were two of the biggest fans. It's disappointing because they are ready to go in their mind. It just needs a little patience."

The Lionesses face Scotland on Friday, 22 September in Sunderland before travelling to Utrecht to take on the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26 September.

England also play Belgium in their Nations League group, the winner of which will qualify for the semi-finals in February.

"International windows are always competitive. We always play to win but sometimes make choices for development," said Wiegman.

"But that is not the case now because we want to win the Nations League to qualify for the Olympics."

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Jess Park (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Katie Robinson (Brighton)