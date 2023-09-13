Last updated on .From the section Reading

League One Reading have been docked three points after the owner failed to deposit enough money into an account for the club's monthly wage bill.

Dai Yongge was told by the EFL in August to put 125% of the wage bill into a designated account by Tuesday.

The EFL said he failed to meet the deadline which triggered the suspended deduction with immediate effect.

The Royals, who have now been docked four points this season, drop to 21st in the table on two points.

Reading say Mr Dai is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability at the club.

Last month they said the Chinese businessman was still fully committed to the team.

