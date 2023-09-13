Last updated on .From the section Football

Fernando Santos managed Poland for just six matches and less than a year

Fernando Santos has been sacked as Poland manager after six games and less than a year in charge.

Poland lost 2-0 in Albania on Sunday, a third defeat in five competitive games under Santos, and dropped to fourth in Group E of Euro 2024 qualifying.

The 68-year-old previously managed his native Portugal, winning Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19, but left after the 2022 World Cup.

Poland's next match is a qualifier against the Faroe Islands in October.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) thanked Santos for his efforts, before Santos said he was "grateful" to have managed the nation.

A 1-0 friendly win over Germany in June was the high point of Santos' short tenure.

Poland trail Albania, Moldova and the Czech Republic in their European Championship qualification campaign despite entering the group as top seeds.

They can still qualify for the tournament being hosted by neighbours Germany via finishing in the group's top two, but need other results to go their way.

As things stand, the country would enter the play-offs because of their Nations League standing.

Poland captain and all-time leading scorer Robert Lewandowski started all six matches under Santos and scored three goals, stretching his international tally to 81.