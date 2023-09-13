Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie Stengel joined Liverpool in January 2022 and impressed in the WSL last season

Liverpool striker Katie Stengel has joined National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Stengel, 31, was Liverpool's top scorer last season with 10 goals in 27 games, and joined Gotham on loan this summer.

"Everyone at LFC Women would like to thank Katie for her valued contribution," Liverpool said. external-link

Liverpool signed Sophie Roman Haug as her replacement last week.

Norway forward Roman Haug, 24, joined from AS Roma for an undisclosed fee after winning Serie A.

She scored a hat-trick for Norway against the Philippines at the 2023 Women's World Cup as they qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Liverpool, who have made six signings this summer, are not expected to do any more business before the Women's Super League (WSL) transfer window closes on Thursday, 14 September.