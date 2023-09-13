Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic's Shen Menglu (centre) headed in the winning goal against Hearts

Celtic found themselves two goals down within eight minutes before beating Heart of Midlothian 3-2 to stay a point behind Rangers at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Rangers won 4-1 at home to Motherwell while reigning champions Glasgow City thumped Hamilton Academical 5-0.

Montrose secured their first-ever top-flight points as they defeated hosts Dundee United 3-1 to move off bottom.

And Hibernian hammered Aberdeen 5-0 as Spartans edged Partick Thistle 1-0.

Perhaps still reeling from Saturday's Champions League qualifying exit on penalties, Celtic fell behind after only five minutes as Emma Brownlie burst down the right and her low ball into the six-yard box was slotted home by Danni Findlay.

The hosts were rocked further as, three minutes later, Carly Girasoli rose to meet a corner and her looping header found space between bar and post.

Celtic responded just as quickly, with Caitlin Hayes this time nodding in from close range as she connected with a corner kick.

The home side were level just after half an hour as Shen Menglu slipped a pass through for Paula Partido to flick beyond goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

Provider Menglu turned scorer as the winger slotted what turned out to be the winner with a second-half header, although Hearts bravely piled on some late pressure despite having Katie Lockwood sent off.

It took Rangers half an hour to breach Motherwell's defence, with Kirsty MacLean firing into the bottom corner.

Rio Hardy headed in a Rachel McLauchlan cross shortly after the break, with the latter supplying the finish for the hosts' third.

Carla Boyce replied for Well from distance, but there was still time for Kirsty Howatt to fire home to restore the three-goal margin.

Holders City are three points behind Rangers with a game in hand after following up their progress to the Champions League play-off round with a comfortable win away to an Accies side who drop to the bottom of the table.

Lisa Forrest volleyed in from Aleigh Gambone's cross after a only eight minutes before Kenzie Weir headed home from a Forrest corner.

Summer signing Gambone slipped in her first-ever City goal before Lauren Davidson fired home a free-kick and Brenna Lovera's head added the gloss.

It looked like Montrose might be heading for a seventh consecutive defeat since promotion when Georgie Robb's close-range header put United into a 24th-minute lead.

However, Louise Brown fired the visitors level within 60 seconds before two strokes of fortune as a Demi Taylor cross found the net then Charlotte Gammie's corner looked to fly in without a touch.

Jorian Baucom fired Hibs into the lead against Aberdeen after 22 minutes and the striker added the second following a second-half defensive mix-up.

Aberdeen's Maddie Finnie was sent off conceding a penalty and Baucom stepped up to complete her hat-trick.

Shannon McGregor marked her 100th appearance for Hibs with a lobbed finish before Brooke Nunn added the fifth from close range.

Meanwhile, Hannah Jordan's goal gave Spartans victory at Thistle.