Scotland last met England when they lost 2-1 in the World Cup finals in 2019

Five of Scotland's group matches in the inaugural Women's Nations League, including England's visit to Hampden, are to be shown live on BBC channels.

That game, which concludes a tough group in the competition's top tier on 5 December, will air on BBC Two.

Belgium's visit on 26 September and the trip to face the Netherlands on 27 October will be on BBC Scotland.

The return match against the Dutch, on 31 October, and the visit to Belgium on 1 December will be shown on BBC Alba.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side squeezed into the four groups of four in League A after their coefficient placed them 17th in Europe and 14th-best Russia were denied a spot because of the war in Ukraine.

England were top-ranked in Europe at the time of the draw and are currently fourth in the world, the Dutch were sixth and are currently seventh in the world, Belgium were 10th and are currently world 18, while Scotland are five places behind.

Martinez Losa's team begin their campaign away to neighbours England on 22 September and that game is not part of the latest BBC agreement with the Scottish FA as another broadcaster has an existing rights agreement.

For the first meeting with Belgium, Jane Lewis will present Sportscene from Hampden Park, with coverage beginning at 19:30BST, with kick-off at 19:45.