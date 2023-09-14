Close menu

Everton takeover news: Farhad Moshiri agrees to sell club to American investment fund

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments319

Everton's Goodison Park ground
Everton have picked up just one point from their opening four Premier League games this season

Premier League Everton are set to have new owners after Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94% stake in the club to American investment fund 777 Partners.

The takeover would bring to an end the tumultuous tenure of British-Iranian Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

The takeover would mean half of the 20 top-flight clubs are American-owned.

Moshiri said in a statement: "The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago.

"The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced private equity firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds."

777 founder Josh Wander said: "We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.

"Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men's and women's teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters."

777 looking forward to 'world-class' new stadium

Everton lie 18th in the Premier League after picking up just one point from their opening four games this season.

They are in disarray both on and off the pitch, narrowly escaping relegation in the past two seasons, including staying up with victory on the final day last term.

Next month the club will go before an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules, but Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In March, the club posted financial losses for the fifth successive year, taking their cumulative losses over that period to more than £430m.

They are also in the process of building a new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock and costs could reach £760m, a £260m increase on figures quoted by the club last year.

"I have been open about the need to bring in new investment and complete the financing for our iconic new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on the banks of the Mersey, which I have predominantly financed to date," said Moshiri.

"I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners to take our great club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model."

Wander added: "We are committed to partnering with the local community over the long term, working on important projects such as the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world-class stadium venue, allowing thousands more Evertonians to attend our home matches and contribute to the economic and cultural regeneration of Merseyside."

Who is 777 Partners?

777 Partners is an investment platform based in Miami that has branched out into sports clubs over the past few years.

It aims to provide growth capital for businesses and describes its move into the sports market as being an "investment in the long game".

Football clubs it has invested in include Vasco de Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium and Hertha Berlin of Germany, but it has faced protests from supporters about the way its clubs have been run.

The firm also holds a share in La Liga's Sevilla, who won the Europa League last season.

777 bought a 45% stake in the British Basketball League in 2021, in a deal which was determined to present no conflict of interest despite the same firm also owning the London Lions, who won the title in 2022-23.

BBC Sport understands there are no concerns from the UK government regarding the Everton sale as it is a matter for the Premier League to deal with.

777's interests are not limited to sport - it also has assets in insurance, aviation, media and entertainment.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

321 comments

  • Comment posted by Rod Maxwell, today at 10:13

    Looking at 777's other football assets this doesn't look good. Herta Berlin are now in the second division despite a top class stadium that they can't fill, Sevilla are bottom of their league and Standard Leige's fans are in active revolt against their owners. TBH it sounds like it will be business as usual for Everton and not the decent management that they need.

  • Comment posted by yo yo yo yo , today at 10:16

    The only thing english about the PL is the geographic location.

  • Comment posted by jimmyb, today at 10:04

    Everton will be the best funded Championship side next season.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:06

      sports fan replied:
      How about just following your own club if you have one

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 10:11

    The English Premier League. Half the owners are American, most of the players aren’t English, most of the managers aren’t English. The soul of English football is well and truly sold. The only thing left we can still call English is the fans.

    • Reply posted by Kobenhavn, today at 10:15

      Kobenhavn replied:
      Well the PL has been shilling itself as a global brand and a global league for years so what do you expect? Nor is the PL exclusive to english fans......

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 10:11

    At least we know the big-hearted Americans are only in it for their love of the game

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 10:07

    So it can get worse for Everton......

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 10:05

    Oh Dear Everton , be careful what you wish for.

  • Comment posted by Greatblackhawk, today at 10:11

    Yet more USA Owners.
    This represents as bigger danger as owners from Middle Eastern Countries in terms of the PL losing control.
    The Chelsea owner has already voiced some knee-jerk ideas which are ill conceived.

    • Reply posted by Neilinabbey, today at 10:28

      Neilinabbey replied:
      'as bigger danger'? Oh for heaven's sake, does no-one learn how to write English any more? (Clue: it's 'as big a danger'.)

  • Comment posted by Wice Cwispies, today at 10:04

    Poor Moshiri. ,£700 Million down the pan. For what?

    • Reply posted by FUDDenier, today at 10:07

      FUDDenier replied:
      Depends how much he sold it for

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:13

    From the frying pan into the fire. The term investment is a very loose one 777 record with Liege, Hertha and Genoa. does not instill confidence.

  • Comment posted by Simon Cook, today at 10:08

    Ask Standard Liege fans their feelings about 777

    • Reply posted by GR33D15G00D, today at 10:33

      GR33D15G00D replied:
      May as well rename the holding company 666

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 10:13

    Moshiri pumped a lot of money into that club but wasn't able to run it effectively , just goes to show that money isn't necessarily everything. For Everton's sake i hope the new owners are able to clear out the deadwood at the top and implement a structured plan to stay in the PL and move on next year. Brighton and Villa have a good blueprint for clubs outside the sky "top six"

    • Reply posted by i luv BBC, today at 10:53

      i luv BBC replied:
      Alisher Usmanov's money*

  • Comment posted by Byker Boy, today at 10:10

    Frying pan and Fire spring to mind.

  • Comment posted by Phil Green, today at 10:13

    Oh dear. Has disaster written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Qa an-na aq, today at 10:07

    Everton fans are about to realise that the problems with their beloved team had absolutely nothing to do with the owner. Who will they turn on next?

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 10:25

      Matt replied:
      Everything to do with the owner. Overpaid for poor players on long contracts. His signings, his failure.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 10:10

    We are a mess. We are just transferring the mess on to someone else. It’s like clearing up after a nuclear disaster.

  • Comment posted by smr, today at 10:14

    Hopefully this is not bought with leverage. Unfortunately money has ruined football for the majority of clubs. It is only going one way. Only rich clubs with deep pockets will ever win the league in the future. Shame there will unlikely ever be another Leicester.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 10:34

      david replied:
      Let's not pretend there wasn't significant investment in Leicester too.
      In fact the failed FFP too. Let's not romantise it.
      In the modern game is from the 60s on it's always been about money . The club's with the money or the sugar daddy have been the most successful.

  • Comment posted by br, today at 10:07

    Moshiri has made a small fortune out of Everton.
    Only trouble is, he started out with a bit fortune.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 10:26

      Matt replied:
      Some might say it never was his money in the first place....

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 10:11

    Do they know what they’ve bought?

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 10:38

      Elite replied:
      Are they an investment group or a charity?

  • Comment posted by Overhead Kicks, today at 10:15

    I never thought Everton FC would actually jump out of a frying pan into the fire. Maybe they can get the players to 'walk' on hot coals before the match😎

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport