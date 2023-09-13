Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gabby George made her England debut in 2018

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Everton defender Gabby George after activating her £150,000 release clause on the penultimate day of the Women's Super League transfer window.

George was part of United's academy before becoming the first player at Everton to sign a professional contract in 2017.

The 26-year-old, who has two England caps, missed the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

The transfer window closes on Thursday.

It could be a busy end to the summer window for United as they also hope to sign OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United's reserve keeper Sophie Baggaley is closing in on a move to fellow WSL side Brighton, while Marc Skinner's side earlier turned down a bid from Arsenal for England number one Mary Earps.

Meanwhile, United striker Martha Thomas has had a medical at Tottenham as they look to add attacking depth following an injury to Lionesses striker Bethany England.

Everton may look to find a replacement for George should she agree a move to United before Thursday's deadline.