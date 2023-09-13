Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kyra Cooney-Cross was linked with potential moves to both Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer

Arsenal have made a late move for Australia international Kyra Cooney-Cross and are hopeful of signing the midfielder on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old's contract with Swedish club Hammarby runs until December but Arsenal are willing to pay a large fee to bring her to England.

Cooney-Cross, who impressed for Australia at the Women's World Cup, has had heavy interest from WSL clubs.

Arsenal have until midnight on Thursday to finalise a deal.