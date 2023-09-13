Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Barcelona are the reigning champions in Liga F and also lifted the Champions League in June

Players in the top tier of women's football in Spain have ended a strike after reaching an agreement over pay.

The first round of Liga F fixtures last weekend was postponed and the next is due to start on Friday.

Liga F and the unions representing players agreed to raise the minimum wage from 16,000 euros (£13,700) to 21,000 euros (£18,000) a year.

It will increase to 23,500 euros (£20,200) by the 2025-26 season.

"Liga F and the unions have reached an agreement regarding the minimum wage that allows the strike to be called off," read a Liga F statement.

Negotiations began a year ago, when Liga F turned professional, but the league said the players' demands would lead to "economic failure".

Players wanted a 25,000 euro minimum wage for 2023-24, rising to 30,000 the following season.

"The agreement regarding the minimum wage, the main cause of the strike, has been accepted by the players in an exercise of responsibility towards the fans and this sport," said the five unions in a statement.

"This step is the beginning and only part of the agreement. Now it is time to work to advance in such important points as maternity, harassment protocol, compensation list and [other aspects]."

Last year the start of the Liga F season was also delayed when referees went on strike over better pay and working conditions.

Women's football in Spain has been caught in controversy recently after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso following their World Cup triumph in August.

Rubiales was suspended last month and announced his resignation on Sunday.