Ilmari Niskanen started both of Finland's Euro 2024 qualifying games this month

Exeter City's Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen is likely to be out until at least November after suffering an injury on international duty.

The 25-year-old dislocated his shoulder and had to come off after 12 minutes of his nation's Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Denmark on Tuesday.

He has played three times for City since joining from Dundee United.

Niskanen's injury comes at a time when Exeter have a host of other first-team players out injured.

"With him being away on international duty and then seeing him come off after 12 minutes is a big worry," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"He's had an X-ray which has come back clear, so there's no fracture, which is good, but he's getting an MRI scan on Saturday morning and it's not going to be quick, whatever the result of that is.

"If it needs an operation then obviously it's a real blow, but fingers crossed it doesn't need that and we can manage it with treatment and hopefully it's around the six-week mark."

Admiral Muskwe, Harry Kite, Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper and Jack Aitchison could all miss Saturday's League One meeting with Cheltenham Town.