Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nicky Evrard has made 63 appearances for Belgium

Brighton have signed goalkeeper Nicky Evrard on a season-long loan from Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

The 28-year-old Belgian joined Chelsea in July from OH Leuven on a three-year deal.

She is one of five goalkeepers on Chelsea's books and is the second to head out on loan this summer after Emily Orman joined Reading.

"Nicky is a fantastic addition to the squad," said Brighton manager Melissa Phillips.

"She has been a standout performer at club level in Belgium, as well as on the international stage at both last year's Euros and the World Cup earlier this year.

"We're excited to work with her and give her the opportunity to test herself in the WSL."

Evrard has made 63 appearances for Belgium and was part of the squad who reached the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.