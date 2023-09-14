Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Duff is preparing for his first south Wales derby as Swansea boss

Championship: Cardiff City v Swansea City Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB, DTV & AM, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Michael Duff says he fully understands the significance of Swansea City's rivalry with Cardiff City before they meet on Saturday night.

The Swans boss was criticised after his side's 2-1 defeat by Bristol City for saying he would rather gain promotion and lose twice to the Bluebirds.

Duff stressed he is under no illusions as to the magnitude of the fixture.

"From my point of view, of course we want to win both games [against Cardiff] and get promoted," he said.

"I think I was caught on the hop in terms of a really disappointing performance after the Bristol City game. So was I focusing on the game in two weeks? No.

"This is one of these games that everyone knows about. I'm an outsider coming in here, but you know there are games in the UK that everyone knows about. This is one of them.

"It's a big game, when you're in it it's an even bigger game.

"If I wasn't involved in this game I'd be watching it on Saturday night because it's such a bitter rivalry.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of it and hopefully we'll see a reaction from the last game."

Responding to Duff's previous comments, Cardiff centre-back Mark McGuinness said the Swansea head coach was wrong to downplay the fixture.

"I think he [Duff] is wrong in that sense," said McGuinness.

"Obviously everyone wants to get promoted, but this, for the fans and players here, it does mean a lot.

"If that's his philosophy then that's his philosophy, but I'm sure the [Swansea] fans won't be happy with that one."

Swansea have won four successive matches against Cardiff, but are yet to register a victory in the Championship this term.

But Duff feels they are better placed to improve their performances having signed 13 players across the summer transfer window, four of whom joined on deadline day.

"We've got more balance to the squad now," he said.

"It's not going to happen overnight. We need to stick to the processes of the work that we've been doing and the results will look after themselves."

New signings Jamal Lowe, Bashir Humphreys, Kristian Pedersen and Josh Tymon are all in contention to feature at Cardiff City Stadium.

Kyle Naughton is a doubt for the fixture, while Azeem Abdulai is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.