Liel Abada has scored 29 goals in 106 Celtic appearances

Celtic winger Liel Abada faces up to four months out with a thigh problem, manager Brendan Rodgers has announced.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury on international duty with Israel.

The Scottish Premiership champions host Dundee on Saturday and open their Champions League campaign away to Feyenoord on Tuesday.

"He has gone to London today for a scan, but we think it is going to be around three to four months," said Rodgers.

"It looks like he has done his thigh muscle. He picked it up at the end of training in a shooting exercise.

"It is a real shame for him because he has done well over pre-season and he has started in a lot of games since I have been here, so we are really disappointed, but it is a squad game for us and we have other players to come in."

Abada recently signed a new four-year contract.

"He signed a new deal and he seemed happy and I was looking forward to continuing his development because he has lots of areas that he can improve on," said Rodgers.

"It is a shame but he will work hard and get back and we will use him for the second part of the season."

Meanwhile, Rodgers says midfielder Reo Hatate is ready to return from injury against Dundee and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could be back next month.