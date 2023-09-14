Close menu

Fifa Best Awards 2023: Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Declan Rice, Lionel Messi among nominees

Manchester City celebrate historic Treble in pouring rain

Six players who helped Manchester City win the Treble in 2022-23 are among the nominees for the men's player of the year at the 2023 Fifa Best Awards.

Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Bernardo Silva make up half of the 12 players in contention for the prize.

Two-time winner Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are also up for the prestigious award along with England's Declan Rice.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a nominee for coach of the year.

He faces competition from three other bosses including Tottenham's former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi is the current holder of the player of the year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the first two editions of the award, is not nominated after joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last December.

Rice, 24, is looking to become the first English player to win the prize.

Manchester City's Ederson is nominated for best goalkeeper along with recent Manchester United signing Andre Onana.

The nominees were shortlisted by a panel of football experts that included former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Voting for the eighth annual awards opened on Thursday on Fifa.com and closes in mid-October.

National team coaches, captains, journalists and fans make up the list of voters.

Best Men's Player

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Man City)

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia/Al Nassr)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Man City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Man City);

Rodri (Spain/Man City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Declan Rice (England/Arsenal)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Man City)

Best Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain/Man City)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy/Inter Milan)

Ange Postecoglou (Australia/Tottenham)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy/Italy national team)

Xavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Best Men's Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Ederson (Brazil/Man City)

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Man Utd)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 19:38

    Haaland should win easily if it's on merit rather than someone who was handed a rigged World Cup on a plate by the host country that owned the football club he played for at the time. Only way Messi is a 🐐 is because he looks like one.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 19:33

    Nope.
    Still Messi for me, even Ronaldo comes in higher than the oversized Norwegian Carroll.
    Ederson isn't even 1st choice for Brazil, so he won't get a sniff of best keeper.

    GGMU

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 19:33

    Don't really care. Still waiting for Man City fine against breaking FFP breaches. I don't find their success interesting because I hate Man City. Too dominate which for me is boring football. Hopefully some teams can match City pace and not this be another boring fest season.

    • Reply posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 19:36

      Neville fed the goat replied:
      If you don't care why comment ctid

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 19:32

    Looking at the list of contenders in each category, I reckon it will be a clean sweep for City. And it’s hard to argue against that.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 19:30

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 19:21

    Won the treble, striker scored 50odd goals should clean up the best manager and best player awards for last season, simple really
    And I hate city by the way

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 19:26

      korvintage64 replied:
      Winners always get hated by those jealous of their success.

  • Comment posted by I always require moderation, today at 19:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 19:17

    Pep is the most successful manager in England of last 50 years. Pep has Surpassed Ferguson, Paisley, Clough, Wenger easily. Inferior red shirted teams can only look on with jealousy

    • Reply posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 19:23

      Chelmsford Reds MUFC replied:
      Forgive him Lord, he knows not what he says. 🤪

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:14

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 19:18

      JimmyB replied:
      Change the record, I m no city fan but have you seen the list that says man utd Chelsea and 3 others have spent more on players than city

  • Comment posted by Gods God, today at 19:12

    Rodri

    • Reply posted by I always require moderation, today at 19:29

      I always require moderation replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by User0063689873, today at 19:08

    Ped best coach hahaha. See what he does witn no money to spend.

    Also alvarez and banana on the lists? Theyre not serious lists, are they

    • Reply posted by sjb, today at 19:12

      sjb replied:
      There is no list with anyone called Ped as best coach.

  • Comment posted by Bean Boil, today at 19:07

    And you can bet your bottom dollar 💰 Messi wins it all....

  • Comment posted by SmallbridgeSmallbridge, today at 19:06

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 19:14

      JimmyB replied:
      How original, change the record

  • Comment posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 19:04

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 19:03

    Julian Alvarez: World Cup, Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Super Cup.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 19:10

      Steve replied:
      Yes but not even the best striker at City and more of a sub than anything else. His time will come but he's way off the best player in the world.

  • Comment posted by sjb, today at 19:03

    If Messi wins, it'll be for the world cup, but Alvarez played a big part in Argentina's win, and also City's treble.

    • Reply posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 19:07

      U DO MY EDIN DZEKO replied:
      Really? Not even first choice striker

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 19:02

    I think Haaland deserves the award due to the extraordinary impact he made in his first season in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by SmallbridgeSmallbridge, today at 19:08

      SmallbridgeSmallbridge replied:
      Agreed.

      And for curdling a jug of milk at 100 paces.

  • Comment posted by Monksie, today at 19:01

    In his debut season Julian Alvarez won the World Cup and the Treble in England, playing a significant part in all 4 competitions. All this after winning the Argentine League with his previous club, River Plate.

    A truly unique achievement that will probably never be matched, never mind bettered.

    • Reply posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 19:08

      U DO MY EDIN DZEKO replied:
      Playing in good teams, has hardly dragged Man City to win the treble. Come on.

