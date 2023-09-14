Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Crewe were keen to tie Calum Agius to a new deal

Crewe youngster Calum Agius has signed a long-term contract with the League Two club.

The Welsh midfielder, 18, has agreed a three-year deal with the option of two additional years.

He made his senior debut during Crewe's recent EFL Trophy tie against Port Vale and is regarded as a bright prospect.

"I'm delighted for Calum. I first coached him as an under-11 and he is a player who has always stood out," manager Lee Bell told BBC Radio Stoke.

Agius has been with the club since the age of seven and his contract is his first professional deal.

Bell added: "He is a Crewe player through and through in terms of how he handles the ball.

"He's not fazed by anything, he has a good work ethic and this is a good reward for him."