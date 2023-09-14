Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

John Eustace has been linked with Rangers amid speculation over Michael Beale's future

John Eustace has dismissed reports linking him with the Rangers manager's job and insists he wants to stay at Birmingham City.

Eustace has been touted external-link as a possible replacement for Michael Beale at Ibrox.

Former QPR boss Beale is under pressure following the Glasgow side's poor start to the season.

"It's all speculation. I'm not interested in any other job than Birmingham City. I'm very, very happy here," Eustace told BBC WM.

Birmingham were beset by off-the-pitch problems and among the favourites for relegation when the Solihull-born Eustace took over at St Andrews last year.

They finished 17th under him last season - comfortably clear of the drop zone - and are fourth in the table after winning three of their opening five matches this term.

"I came here 14 months ago and I signed a three-year deal to try to help grow the club, to build this fantastic football club to back where it should be," Eustace added.

"We're coming up to halfway in doing that. I think there's been great progress and I want to continue with that progress and see this club fly.

"It's my job just to worry about the football club. That's all I care about. I don't look at social media and don't look at the press.

"All I concentrate on and can control is what I can do on the training ground with the players.

"There have been some ups and downs but I think everyone can see that we're going in the right direction, and I want to be here for as long as the club want me."