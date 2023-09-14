Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Harrison Reed (left) and Joao Palhinha (right) helped Fulham to 10th place in the Premier League last season

Joao Palhinha has signed a new contract committing him to Fulham until 2028 after a failed transfer deadline day move to Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese midfielder, 28, had a medical with Bayern - but the deal collapsed when Fulham were unable to being in a replacement before the transfer window shut.

Fellow midfielder Harrison Reed, 28, has signed a new Fulham deal to 2027.

Both contracts include a club option to extend them by a further year.

"A lot of history happened these few weeks for me, you heard a lot of things about my future, but I'm just focused on my work at Fulham," Palhinha told the club website.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal in 2022 for a reported fee of around £17m.

He went on to become the club's player of the season last year, leading to the interest from the Bundesliga champions.

Reed scored three goals and made four assists in his 37 Premier League appearances last season - the only game he missed was because of suspension.