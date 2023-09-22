Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Ruddy
- 12Drameh
- 5Sanderson
- 26Long
- 3Buchanan
- 7Bacuna
- 6Bielik
- 11Miyoshi
- 28Stansfield
- 14Anderson
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 17Dembélé
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 23Longelo
- 34Sunjic
- 44Aiwu
- 45Burke
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Begovic
- 2Kakay
- 5S Cook
- 15Fox
- 11Smyth
- 17Dozzell
- 8Field
- 22Paal
- 9Dykes
- 10Chair
- 30Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Clarke-Salter
- 7Willock
- 19Dixon-Bonner
- 21Larkeche
- 23Kelman
- 24Duke-McKenna
- 32Walsh
- 37Adomah
- 38Kolli
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Koji Miyoshi (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Keshi Anderson.
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City).
Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
