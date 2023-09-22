Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 12Drameh
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 3Buchanan
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Bielik
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 28Stansfield
  • 14Anderson
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 17Dembélé
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 23Longelo
  • 34Sunjic
  • 44Aiwu
  • 45Burke

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Kakay
  • 5S Cook
  • 15Fox
  • 11Smyth
  • 17Dozzell
  • 8Field
  • 22Paal
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair
  • 30Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Clarke-Salter
  • 7Willock
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 21Larkeche
  • 23Kelman
  • 24Duke-McKenna
  • 32Walsh
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Kolli
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Osman Kakay.

  2. Post update

    Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Koji Miyoshi (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

  10. Post update

    Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

  14. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Keshi Anderson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City).

  20. Post update

    Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Leicester7601135818
3Ipswich7601137618
4Sunderland7412157813
5Norwich74121510513
6Hull7331107312
7Bristol City733196312
8Birmingham833287112
9Leeds7241107310
10Cardiff73131312110
11Millwall731378-110
12Blackburn7313912-310
13Southampton73131117-610
14Watford723211749
15West Brom7232121119
16Huddersfield7223812-48
17QPR8224712-58
18Coventry7142111017
19Plymouth72141011-17
20Stoke721479-27
21Rotherham7115716-94
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

