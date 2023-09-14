Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cooney-Cross will wear number 32 at Arsenal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Australia midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

The 21-year-old impressed at this summer's Women's World Cup, starting all seven of the Matildas' matches as they finished fourth on home soil.

Cooney-Cross arrived at Hammarby from Melbourne Victory in 2022 and made 30 appearances, including helping the club win last season's Swedish Cup.

"Arsenal just felt right as soon as I heard about the interest," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium in front of a big crowd for our first game there this season. I can't wait to get started and help us achieve something big together."

Cooney-Cross, who has 39 caps, joins fellow Australians Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord in Arsenal's squad.

"Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal," manager Jonas Eidevall said.

"Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player, so we firmly believe she will be an excellent addition to our midfield, now and in the future."

Signed on the Women's Super League's deadline day, Cooney-Cross is the Gunners' fifth signing of the summer window following Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Alessia Russo, and World Cup winner Laia Codina.

