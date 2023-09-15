Michael Beale: Rangers manager does not believe job is in peril as injuries revealed
Rangers manager Michael Beale says he does not believe his job is in peril, nor does he need assurances over his position amid speculation linking other managers with the role.
Beale is under pressure after exiting the Champions League and Premiership defeats by Kilmarnock and Celtic.
The Ibrox boss also revealed he will be without Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell for up to four weeks.
"A football manager needs to win games of football," said Beale.
More to follow.
