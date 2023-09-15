Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Wilson has two goals in four appearances for Newcastle United this season

England striker Callum Wilson has signed a new contract with Newcastle United that runs until summer 2025.

The 31-year-old, whose previous deal would have expired in 2024, joined the Magpies from Bournemouth for about £20m in September 2020.

Wilson has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for Newcastle, including 18 last season as the club finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League.

"I've been welcomed ever since I came through the door," said Wilson.

"Now the club's going in a fantastic direction and on a journey, so it's nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

"We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here - the city, the fan base - is what players dream of, so I can't wait to be around for the next few years."

Wilson has scored twice this season as Newcastle have been beaten in three of their first four Premier League games.

"We're very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success," said Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who also managed Wilson at Bournemouth.

"He's an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I'm delighted he's going to be with us for longer.

"He's an incredibly motivated person and I've never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that's a great thing for a striker."