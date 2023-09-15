Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan's side currently sit 13th in League Two after losing 4-1 at Crawley Town last weekend

Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County are an attractive prospect amid interest from Huw Jenkins.

Former Swansea City chairman Jenkins has made a bid to take control of the League Two outfit.

A second party has also proposed an offer for the fan-owned club, with a decision on a preferred bidder due.

"Anybody who knows football will know of the Swansea fairytale and the work he (Jenkins) put in there," said Coughlan.

"I keep saying, this is a brilliant football club to get hold of."

County are in need of a cash injection following losses of £1.2m in the last financial year.

They currently sit 13th in League Two after losing 4-1 at Crawley Town last weekend.

"It's got a great fanbase and it's the heartbeat of the city," said Coughlan.

"There's some really good players and good people at the club.

"We've tried to shape it up over the last 12 months since I've come through the door to make it a bit more professional and to raise our standards.

"I tend to keep myself on the grass and worry about the balls, cones and the players rather than the politics.

"I'm sure the powers that be at this club have it all in hand as they have with most of the things since I've been here."

Fans will have the final say on the proposed takeover at a meeting scheduled for 28 September.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig is a doubt for Newport's encounter with Barrow at Rodney Parade on Saturday (15:00 BST).