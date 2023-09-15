Sam Clucas: Rotherham United sign ex-Stoke City midfielder for the rest of the season
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed free-agent midfielder Sam Clucas on a deal until the end of the Championship season.
The 32-year-old has been out of contract since leaving Stoke City earlier this summer, on the back of 14 appearances for the Potters last term.
Lincoln-born Clucas played 143 games in total for Stoke, in addition to spells at Hull City, Hereford, Swansea, Chesterfield, Mansfield and Lincoln.
He has 65 goals in 236 career matches since his Lincoln debut in 2009.
