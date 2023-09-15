Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Sam Clucas made 14 first-team appearances in all competitions for Stoke last season

Rotherham United have signed free-agent midfielder Sam Clucas on a deal until the end of the Championship season.

The 32-year-old has been out of contract since leaving Stoke City earlier this summer, on the back of 14 appearances for the Potters last term.

Lincoln-born Clucas played 143 games in total for Stoke, in addition to spells at Hull City, Hereford, Swansea, Chesterfield, Mansfield and Lincoln.

He has 65 goals in 236 career matches since his Lincoln debut in 2009.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.