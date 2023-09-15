Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Caleb Watts played in all three of Australia's group games at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021

Exeter City have signed free-agent midfielder Caleb Watts.

The 21-year-old, who is is a former Australia youth international and played for his country at the last Olympic Games, has agreed a short-term deal until January 2024.

He left Southampton at the end of last season having featured three times in the Premier League and had loan spells at Crawley Town and Morecambe.

He scored three times in 30 games for the Shrimps last season.

The Essex-born player is the 13th new signing to join the club either permanently or on loan since the end of last season.

