Callaghan has won 81 caps for Northern Ireland

Women's Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; live text commentary & report on BBC Sport website & app

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says the appointment of Tanya Oxtoby has put a "spring in everyone's step" ahead of their inaugural Nations League campaign.

NI face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium before hosting Albania on Tuesday at Seaview.

Callaghan, 38, is thrilled to have a Oxtoby in place for the new campaign.

"I think it is a fresh start for everyone, we want to impress and be in the team," the midfielder said.

"Tanya has worked beside Emma Hayes, managed Bristol City and played herself in Australia.

"She is a young, female manager and I think the IFA [Irish FA] choosing someone like Tanya just shows what they want to do and how they want to invest in the women's game."

'She can give our young players all her experience'

Oxtoby signed a four-year deal when she was appointed Northern Ireland boss

Alongside Hayes, Oxtoby helped Chelsea to win the WSL and FA Cup two years in a row during her time at the club before she was appointed Northern Ireland boss last month.

She will be tasked with helping the squad to qualify for another major tournament after they reached last summer's Euros under previous manager Kenny Shiels.

They failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup however, with Shiels departing in January.

Northern Ireland have had two interim managers this year in Andy Waterworth and Gail Redmond, with just three friendly games in that period too.

With Oxtoby signing a four-year contract, Cliftonville midfielder Callaghan is confident that she can provide the stability Northern Ireland have been lacking this year and help them to improve results.

"Her coming from the WSL and coaching players like Sam Kerr and Millie Bright, two of the best players in the world, she knows what it takes to be a top player.

"She can give all that experience to our young players and hopefully help them get across the water and into full-time set ups, as I think we need that to push onto another level."

'There is lots to play for'

The Republic of Ireland beat Northern Ireland 4-0 the last time these two sides met in August 2018

Oxtoby's first game in charge is against the Republic of Ireland, who reached this summer's World Cup but exited the tournament at the group stage, picking up a point against Nigeria.

They have also undergone a manager change, with Vera Pauw departing after the FAI declined to renew her contract.

She was replaced by interim boss Eileen Gleeson, who will lead the Republic in their first ever game at the Aviva.

Callaghan, who has won 81 caps for her country, is enthralled at the prospect of playing in such a historic occasion.

"It is their first time playing there and it is just fitting that it is us, it is going to be an incredible atmosphere," she added.

"They did so so well at the World Cup and it is just down the road, so our fans will be there in their droves."

After the Republic game, Northern Ireland host Albania at Seaview on Tuesday. They then have a home and away double-header against Hungary in October.

They close their League B campaign with an away game against Albania and a home fixture against the Republic.

Despite their last international fixture coming in July against Czechia, Callaghan believes the squad are ready for many games in a short period of time.

"It is so exciting with a brand new Nations League. We have six games here between now and December so there is lots to play for."