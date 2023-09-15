Close menu

Women's Challenge Cup: Glentoran and Cliftonville progress to final

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Vicky Carleton and Hele Parker
Carleton scored twice as Cliftonville beat Lisburn Rangers at Seaview

Holders Glentoran will face Cliftonville in the Women's Challenge Cup final after comfortable victories in their respective semi-finals.

The Glens overcame Sion Swifts 2-0 at Stangmore Park, courtesy of goals from Nadene Caldwell and Kerry Beattie

At Seaview, an injury-hit Cliftonville side defeated Championship outfit Lisburn Rangers 4-1.

The Women's Premiership top two will now meet at Windsor Park on Saturday 21 October for the decider.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC