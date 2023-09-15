Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carleton scored twice as Cliftonville beat Lisburn Rangers at Seaview

Holders Glentoran will face Cliftonville in the Women's Challenge Cup final after comfortable victories in their respective semi-finals.

The Glens overcame Sion Swifts 2-0 at Stangmore Park, courtesy of goals from Nadene Caldwell and Kerry Beattie

At Seaview, an injury-hit Cliftonville side defeated Championship outfit Lisburn Rangers 4-1.

The Women's Premiership top two will now meet at Windsor Park on Saturday 21 October for the decider.

More to follow.