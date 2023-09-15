Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2

Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Harry Kane scores again in thrilling draw

Harry Kane
Harry Kane put Bayern into an early lead and came off just before they went 2-1 up

Harry Kane scored his 300th career club goal as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen drew a Bundesliga thriller.

Kane headed in for his fourth goal in four Bundesliga games before Alex Grimaldo levelled with a brilliant free-kick into the top corner.

Leon Goretzka scored what looked like a Bayern winner with four minutes to go from Mathys Tel's cutback.

But Exequiel Palacios netted a penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee, in injury time to rescue Leverkusen.

Dayot Upamecano thought he had scored Bayern's winner with almost the last kick but it was ruled out for offside.

Kane's close-range opener made him the first Bayern player to score four goals in his first four Bundesliga games since Miroslav Klose in 2007.

It brought his club career total to 300, with 280 for Tottenham, nine for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient, four for Bayern and two for Leicester.

Bayern and Leverkusen both lose their 100% starts to the season but maintain their unbeaten records.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forMazraouiat 61'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 70'minutes
  • 9KaneSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Peretz
  • 20Sarr
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 41Krätzig
  • 42Musiala
  • 46Fukui

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 6Kossounou
  • 4Tah
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forHlozekat 90'minutes
  • 30FrimpongSubstituted forAdliat 82'minutes
  • 8AndrichSubstituted forPalaciosat 45'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 20Grimaldo
  • 7HofmannBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHincapiéat 90+6'minutes
  • 10WirtzBooked at 47minsSubstituted forAmiriat 90+6'minutes
  • 22Boniface

Substitutes

  • 3Hincapié
  • 11Amiri
  • 17Kovár
  • 19Tella
  • 21Adli
  • 23Hlozek
  • 25Palacios
  • 32Puerta
  • 36Lomb
Referee:
Daniel Schlager
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri replaces Florian Wirtz.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Piero Hincapié replaces Jonas Hofmann.

  7. Post update

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Jonas Hofmann draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Adam Hlozek replaces Edmond Tapsoba.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Grimaldo.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathys Tel.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Konrad Laimer.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Harry Kane.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Adli.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Amine Adli replaces Jeremie Frimpong.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Grimaldo.

  20. Post update

    Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Victor Boniface.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen4310135810
2Bayern Munich4310114710
3Stuttgart320111566
4RB Leipzig320110466
5Union Berlin32018536
6Hoffenheim32017526
7Wolfsburg32015416
8Freiburg320136-36
9B Dortmund31204315
10Frankfurt31203215
11Werder Bremen310245-13
12Augsburg302179-22
13VfL Bochum302138-52
14Köln301224-21
15Heidenheim301247-31
16B Mgladbach301259-41
17Mainz301229-71
18Darmstadt3003210-80
View full German Bundesliga table

