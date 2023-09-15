Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2NiceNice3

Paris St-Germain 2-3 Nice: Luis Enrique suffers first defeat as PSG boss

Nice celebrate
Nice move above PSG in the table thanks to the victory

Paris St-Germain fell to their first defeat under new boss Luis Enrique as they were beaten by Nice despite Kylian Mbappe's double.

Terem Moffi gave Nice the lead with a deflected shot into the bottom corner but Mbappe levelled with a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Gaetan Laborde bundled the visitors back into the lead and Nigeria's Moffi hit a fine strike from 18 yards.

Mbappe's flying volley gave PSG hope but they could not level.

It was the France captain's seventh goal in four games this season after his return to the team, which followed a disrupted pre-season in which he was frozen out of the squad over a contract dispute.

Nice, managed by 34-year-old Italian Francesco Farioli, move above PSG in the table into second behind Monaco.

PSG had a presentation before kick-off for nine-time Ligue 1 title-winning midfielder Marco Verratti, who has just completed a move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 15Danilo
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 89mins
  • 21Hernández
  • 28SolerSubstituted forUgarteat 64'minutes
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 17Vitinha
  • 10DembéléSubstituted forBarcolaat 67'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 64'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 4Ugarte
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 23Kolo Muani
  • 27Ndour
  • 29Barcola
  • 38Mbappé
  • 80Tenas
  • 97Kurzawa

Nice

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1BulkaBooked at 71mins
  • 23LotombaBooked at 90mins
  • 6Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26BardBooked at 63minsSubstituted forPerraudat 79'minutes
  • 11SansonSubstituted forBoudaouiat 71'minutes
  • 55Ndayishimiye
  • 19ThuramBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRosarioat 87'minutes
  • 24Laborde
  • 9MoffiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBogaat 80'minutes
  • 10DiopSubstituted forGuessandat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Boga
  • 8Rosario
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Atal
  • 22Bouanani
  • 27Balde
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 29Guessand
  • 77Boulhendi
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evann Guessand (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

  5. Booking

    Jordan Lotomba (Nice) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jérémie Boga (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

  9. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Evann Guessand (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice).

  18. Booking

    Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Evann Guessand (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 15th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco4310135810
2Nice52307439
3PSG522110648
4Marseille42207438
5Reims42118537
6Brest42115507
7Lille42115507
8Rennes41308446
9Strasbourg420246-26
10Le Havre41218625
11Lorient41215505
12Toulouse412156-15
13Metz412169-35
14Montpellier41127704
15Nantes402258-32
16Clermont401349-51
17Lens4013410-61
18Lyon4013310-71
View full French Ligue 1 table

